Up in arms: controversial legacies in Switzerland
- Deutsch Kontroverses Schweizer Erbe
- Español Polémico legado suizo
- 中文 备受争议的瑞士遗产
- Français L'héritage suisse controversé
- عربي إرث سويسري مثير للجدل
- Pусский Памятники в Швейцарии, кандидаты на снос?
- Italiano Patrimonio svizzero controverso
The United States is not the only place where historical statues have become the target of protests, following demonstrations against police racism and violence. The debate about dealing with the past, and its monuments, has also been rekindled in Switzerland.
Join the conversation!