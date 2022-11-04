How people survive: a Swiss author's insights

Karin Wenger, former Asia correspondent for Swiss public broadcaster SRF, has put down her microphone and picked up her pen, publishing no less than three books this year that focus on survivors she met while travelling around Asia.

This content was published on November 4, 2022 - 09:00

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.

The journalist from Zurich has worked all over Asia since she began reporting there in 2009. From the start of her time there, she revisited people from all walks of life who she met during her newsgathering. Holed up in Bangkok because of the Covid-19 pandemic, she finally had time to write her stories about the tribulations they overcame and their extraordinary survival spirit. The reportages show the consequences of war, corruption, fundamentalism and cheap clothing production.

Surviving disasters

In Jacob the PrisonerExternal link, (in German and English) Wenger accompanies an Indian prisoner over ten years. The other two books are in German: Verbotene Lieder - Eine afghanische Sängerin verliert ihre HeimatExternal link (Forbidden songs – an Afghan singer loses her home), tells the story of Mina, a singer and television presenter who was forced to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan. One of her songs is about a young woman choosing her own husband.

Bis zum nächsten MonsunExternal link - Menschen in Extremsituationen' (Until the next Monsoon – people in extreme situations) is a collection of portraits of people who have survived extraordinary situations, among them Youk Chhangh, who survived the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia and set up an archiveExternal link documenting their abuses; Rozina – the seamstress who survived the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, by cutting off her own arm; Peter, the drug-addicted drummer who became a monk; and Jonathan the contract killer, who was involved in the war on drugs in the Philippines, the intensified anti-drug campaign initiated by Rodrigo Duterte, president from 2016 to 2022.

In this video, the author explains that her focus in writing these books was how people find the strength to carry on, having experienced cruelty and trauma that would seem to be beyond human endurance.