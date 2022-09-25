Swiss voters accept a reform of the pension system
Swiss voters narrowly accepted a reform of the pension system on Sunday September 25.This content was published on September 25, 2022 - 19:12
About 50.6% of voters coming out in favour of raising women's retirement age to 65 from 64 while 55.1% endorsed an increase in value added tax (VAT), according to the official final results.
