Swiss voters say ‘yes’ to new organ donation model

Some 60% of Swiss voters have accepted a reform to the transplantation law aiming to boost organ donation rates.

This content was published on May 15, 2022 - 16:40

The reform means Switzerland is now going to move from a system of explicit consent to one of presumed consent. This means that in future, unless you make your opposition to organ donation clear during your lifetime, you will be considered a potential donor by default.

The committee in favour of the reform, made up of politicians from various political parties, as well as medical professionals and people directly concerned, reckon the reform will boost the rate of donations in Switzerland. The opponents think the law could mean people will end up donating organs without really being in favour of it.