Telling stories of the past and present
The Israeli film “The Dead of Jaffa” is screening as part of Yesh! Film Festival, the only film festival in Switzerland with a focus on Jewish cinema, running June 3 to 10 in Zurich.This content was published on June 3, 2021 - 11:00
The movie tells the story of an Israeli-Arab couple in Jaffa who take in three children smuggled in from the West Bank. This new chapter in their lives opens just as an English director begins filming a movie that revisits the expulsion of Palestinians after the war that is remembered by Israelis as the war of Independence (1947-48), but by the Palestinians as the Nakba, or “catastrophe”.
