Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Axpo puts France’s largest solar roof system into operation

Axpo puts France's largest solar roof system into operation
Axpo puts France's largest solar roof system into operation Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Axpo puts France’s largest solar roof system into operation
Listening: Axpo puts France’s largest solar roof system into operation

A new Axpo solar power plant has been put into operation in the northern French town of Beauvais. It is the largest rooftop solar power plant in France, the Swiss electricity company announced on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The solar plant of Axpo subsidiary Urbasolar is located in Beauvais, around 80 kilometers north of Paris, and was installed on an industrial roof. With an area of 6.2 hectares and an installed capacity of 12.8 megawatts at its peak, it is the largest plant of its kind in France.

The annual production of 13 gigawatt hours of electricity corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of around 3,000 French households, according to Axpo. Such large-scale plants make an important contribution to the energy transition and security of supply in Europe, it said.

More

Urbasolar has already built more than 700 large-scale solar plants, in addition to roof installations, also on open spaces, in greenhouses, as agrivoltaics in agriculture or floating on water surfaces. In April, an even larger system was put into operation at Disneyland Paris: A parking lot area of 20 hectares was covered with solar panels, which supply 36 gigawatt hours of green electricity per year.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
94 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR