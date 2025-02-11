Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational Companies

Consumer group files legal complaint against Swiss shoemaker On

shoes
Tennis star Roger Federer is a shareholder of On shoes. Keystone-SDA / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The consumer affairs bureau of French-speaking Switzerland has filed a legal complaint against On, the sports equipment brand, accusing it of greenwashing. The shoemaker rejects the allegations.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

Since 2022, On has marketed and advertised a sports shoe as “100% recyclable, ad infinitum”. However, in June 2024, Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, revealedExternal link that Cloudneo trainers had not yet been recycled, despite the sale of tens of thousands of pairs.

The consumer affairs bureau claims the brand’s advertising “has all the hallmarks of greenwashing”. It therefore decided to file a complaint after discussions with On “resulted only in minor changes to their website”.

More

On refutes the allegations, stating that it launched an initial recycling round of approximately 1,000 shoes in August 2024. It said: “More than 90% of each Cloudneo shoe is recycled into the components of new On shoes. The small remainder is recycled by partners and reused in various consumer and industrial products. None of the Cyclon products returned to On were landfilled.”

The consumer affairs bureau’s complaint falls under Switzerland’s new law against unfair competition. From January 2025, the law bans advertising “concerning climate impact that cannot be proven on objective and verifiable grounds”.

Adapted from French by Deepl/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

