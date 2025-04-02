The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros climb global rankings

Coop and Migros rise in the ranking of the largest retailers
Coop and Migros rise in the ranking of the largest retailers Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros climb global rankings
Listening: Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros climb global rankings

Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros have performed well in a global comparison. A study by consulting firm Deloitte ranked Coop 34th and Migros 41st among the world’s 250 largest retail companies.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Leading the pack by a significant margin is the US retail giant Walmart, boasting a turnover of $684 billion (CHF604 billion). Amazon follows with approximately $252 billion, and Costco with $242 billion. The combined turnover of the 250 companies exceeded $6 trillion in the 2023 financial year.

In fourth place is Germany’s Schwarz Group, the first non-US retailer on the list. The group, which includes Lidl and Kaufland, reported a turnover of $177 billion in 2023, according to Deloitte’s analysis.

Coop and Migros gain ground

The Swiss retail giants’ numbers are somewhat smaller. Coop climbed to 34th place in 2023 with a turnover of $36 billion, moving up three spots from the previous year.

Migros secured 41st place among the world’s 250 largest companies in 2023 with a turnover of $30.7 billion, climbing two spots in the rankings. The “orange giant” continues to make steady progress.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Special law for new genetic techniques in Switzerland

More

Switzerland to draft new law on GMOs

This content was published on The new regulation targets plants developed through new breeding technologies that don’t include transgenic genetic material.

Read more: Switzerland to draft new law on GMOs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR