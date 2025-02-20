Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational Companies

Swiss exports fell significantly at the start of 2025

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss foreign trade slipped into negative territory in both directions at the start of 2025. This was mainly due to the chemical-pharmaceutical sector. Exports of machinery and electronics as well as watches, on the other hand, increased compared to December 2024.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Exports amounted to a total of CHF22.7 billion ($25.1 billion) in January 2025, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted, exports fell by 6.9% compared to the previous month; in real terms (adjusted for price changes) this resulted in a decline of 3.9%. Exports had still risen sharply in December.

The chemical-pharmaceutical sector was the main factor behind the negative overall picture with a decline of 12.5%, according to the customs administration. The sector had set an export record in 2024 as a whole. The customs office speaks of a “distorted” overall picture.

Overall, seven of the eleven product groups reported higher exports. Jewelry and jewelry goods (+44%), watches (+2.7%) and machinery and electronics (+1.8%) were on the plus side. Watch exports rose to their highest level since August 2024.

The decline in exports was almost entirely limited to North America (-18%), the report continued. This was mainly due to the US and the pharmaceutical division. Exports to Europe (-0.6%) and Asia (-0.3%) were only just below the previous month’s level.

Imports in the month under review amounted to CHF18.7 billion, which corresponds to a nominal decline of 6.8% and a real decline of 1.9%.

The more significant decline in exports compared to imports caused the surplus in the trade balance to fall to CHF4.3 billion.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

