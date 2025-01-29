Swiss food giant Nestlé to invest $1 billion in Mexico

Nestlé: $1 billion to boost production in Mexico Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss food giant Nestlé will invest $1 billion (CHF905 million) in Mexico over the next three years to boost production, the Mexican president and company executives announced on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nestlé: 1 milliard de dollars pour hausser sa production au Mexique Original Read more: Nestlé: 1 milliard de dollars pour hausser sa production au Mexique

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“They plan to invest $1 billion over the next three years to boost production in our country,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a video posted on social media, where she appeared with company representatives.

“This is a great chance to boost confidence in Mexico, its government and the vast opportunities the country offers to the world,” said Fausto Costa, General Manager of Nestlé Mexico, also in the video.

President Sheinbaum stated that this investment is part of ‘Plan Mexico’, a government initiative aimed at replacing Chinese imports and boosting domestic production to strengthen both the Mexican and North American markets.

+How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

However, Mexico faces the threat of 25% tariffs on its exports to the US, set to be imposed by President Donald Trump from February 1.

By 2023, 83% of Mexican exports, worth over $490 billion, were destined for the USA.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.