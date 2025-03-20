Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational Companies

Nestlé confronted with mineral water investigations in Belgium

Nestlé also confronted with mineral water investigations in Belgium
Keystone-SDA
Nestlé confronted with mineral water investigations in Belgium
The Nestlé Group’s mineral water production regulations and processes are being investigated in Belgium. On Tuesday, the factory of Valvert, a Nestlé Waters brand, was searched in Étalle.

The news, which was reported by several Belgian media outlets, was confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office to the AFP news agency on Wednesday. The investigations are similar to those launched in France. Nestlé Waters – which owns brands such as Vittel, Contrex and Perrier – is the subject of lawsuits in France for bottling water with illegal filtration processes.

For its part, Nestlé Waters Benelux said it was co-operating fully with the authorities. “All our waters are completely safe to consume and their mineral composition corresponds to the information on the labels,” the company explained.

