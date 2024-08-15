Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational companies

Swiss economy grew 0.5% in second quarter

The Swiss economy grew slightly faster than expected in the second quarter of 2024. Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.5% on an adjusted basis between April and June 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This growth was “slightly above average”, according to initial estimates by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). Industry in particular contributed to growth, along with the services sector.

+ Read how different sectors of the Swiss economy are faring

Economists surveyed by AWP had only expected growth of 0.2 to 0.4%. In the first quarter, GDP had increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter.

The current data is based on a quick estimate by Seco. Basic data that is still incomplete is supplemented with forecast values. The complete and updated data available later could still change the result, it is emphasised.

The official estimate for the first three months of the year will be published on September 3.

