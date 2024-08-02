SWISS suspends Zurich-Tel Aviv flights amid Middle East tensions

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has suspended flights between Zurich and Tel Aviv from Thursday, also extending the suspension of flights between Zurich and Beirut. This is in response to recent developments in the Middle East.

SWISS will not operate flights to Tel Aviv until at least Thursday, August 8, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew. Affected passengers can rebook for a later date or request a full refund. Additionally, SWISS is offering its local employees the option to leave the country.

Flights to and from Beirut were already suspended last Monday, as announced by the Lufthansa Group, of which SWISS is a member. This suspension is now extended until August 12.

