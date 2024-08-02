Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

SWISS suspends Zurich-Tel Aviv flights amid Middle East tensions

Swiss suspends flights between Zurich and Tel Aviv
Swiss suspends flights between Zurich and Tel Aviv Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS suspends Zurich-Tel Aviv flights amid Middle East tensions
Listening: SWISS suspends Zurich-Tel Aviv flights amid Middle East tensions

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has suspended flights between Zurich and Tel Aviv from Thursday, also extending the suspension of flights between Zurich and Beirut. This is in response to recent developments in the Middle East.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

SWISS will not operate flights to Tel Aviv until at least Thursday, August 8, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew. Affected passengers can rebook for a later date or request a full refund. Additionally, SWISS is offering its local employees the option to leave the country.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Flights to and from Beirut were already suspended last Monday, as announced by the Lufthansa Group, of which SWISS is a member. This suspension is now extended until August 12.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More

Mityukov wins third medal for Switzerland at Paris Olympics

This content was published on Roman Mityukov secured his third Swiss medal at the Paris Summer Games with a bronze in the 200m backstroke. Just two days after his 24th birthday, the Geneva swimmer gifted himself a belated present.

Read more: Mityukov wins third medal for Switzerland at Paris Olympics
The largest Swiss flag hangs on the Säntis

More

World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

This content was published on The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds.

Read more: World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR