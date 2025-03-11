Landlocked Switzerland becomes world’s largest container ship nation

Germany used to be the world’s largest container shipping nation. But that is now a thing of the past. The title is now held by a country that doesn’t even have access to the sea.

Switzerland – a country without its own sea access – has risen to become the largest container ship nation in the world. The previous global fleet leader, Germany, has even fallen back to third place, as the President of the Association of German Shipowners (VDR), Gaby Bornheim, said in Hamburg. China follows Switzerland in second place.

The fact that the Alpine country is now the leader in container shipping is due to a single company: the world’s largest shipping company, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), based in Geneva. In the past, it has not only made a name for itself by acquiring a stake in the Hamburg port logistics company HHLA, but most recently also as a buyer of German container ships. “They have taken on a lot of tonnage,” said Bornheim.

The result: although the gross tonnage (GT) of container ships sailing under German control has risen from 29 million to 30.2 million GT, Switzerland is now ahead with 34.7 million GT and China with 31 million GT. The GT is the measure of the total size of a ship.

According to VDR Managing Director Martin Kröger, the fact that China has also overtaken Germany is primarily due to intra-Asian transport, which China serves with many small container ships.

