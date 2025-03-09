Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

US blacklists Switzerland for “unfair trade”

USA puts Switzerland on list of countries with "unfair trade practices"
USA puts Switzerland on list of countries with "unfair trade practices" Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US blacklists Switzerland for “unfair trade”
Listening: US blacklists Switzerland for “unfair trade”

The United States has placed Switzerland on a list of countries with "unfair trade practices".

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The blacklisting was confirmed by the Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), Helene Budliger Artieda, in an interview with the CH-Media newspapers.

+ Swiss manufacturers fear Trump tariff turmoil

US trade delegate Jamieson Greer has called on American companies to report unfair trade practices by partner countries, according Budliger Artieda. This applies in particular to G20 countries and states with a strongly positive trade balance with the US.

Switzerland has a positive balance of trade in goods and therefore appears on this list. “But we certainly can’t be accused of being unfair. Switzerland has unilaterally abolished its industrial tariffs, we have no pharmaceutical tariffs. US companies can export their products to Switzerland duty-free,” said Budliger Artieda.

+ Read about Swiss economic proposects 2025

“We have good arguments. And we have been doing exactly what President Trump wants for a long time.”

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR