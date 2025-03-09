US blacklists Switzerland for “unfair trade”

USA puts Switzerland on list of countries with "unfair trade practices" Keystone-SDA

The United States has placed Switzerland on a list of countries with "unfair trade practices".

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de USA setzt Schweiz auf Länder-Liste mit “unfairen Handelsmethoden” Original Read more: USA setzt Schweiz auf Länder-Liste mit “unfairen Handelsmethoden”

The blacklisting was confirmed by the Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), Helene Budliger Artieda, in an interview with the CH-Media newspapers.

US trade delegate Jamieson Greer has called on American companies to report unfair trade practices by partner countries, according Budliger Artieda. This applies in particular to G20 countries and states with a strongly positive trade balance with the US.

Switzerland has a positive balance of trade in goods and therefore appears on this list. “But we certainly can’t be accused of being unfair. Switzerland has unilaterally abolished its industrial tariffs, we have no pharmaceutical tariffs. US companies can export their products to Switzerland duty-free,” said Budliger Artieda.

“We have good arguments. And we have been doing exactly what President Trump wants for a long time.”

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

