Swiss foreign policy ‘unchanged by US decisions’

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, says foreign policy has not changed in light of recent United States decisions.

“Volume is not a measure of the quality of foreign policy,” said Keller-Sutter when asked about any condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s course.

At a media conference in Bern on Friday, Keller-Sutter recalled the values that guide Switzerland’s foreign policy: human rights, international law, democracy and free trade.

The President of the Swiss Confederation also reiterated Switzerland’s condemnation of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Switzerland is committed to a just and lasting peace. This must respect international law and must not be one-sided to the detriment of Ukraine.

Keller-Sutter also emphasised once again that Switzerland is available to provide good offices and to accompany any peace talks, should this be desired. However, there is currently no such request: “There are simply other players in the game at the moment.”

