Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Foreign Affairs

Swiss business lobby warns Trump tariff turmoil could escalate

An employee works at the melting furnace in the production facility of Stahl Gerlafingen AG in Gerlafingen in the canton of Solothurn, Switzerland,
The steel production site of Stahl Gerlafingen AG in Gerlafingen in canton Solothurn, Switzerland, in September 2023. Keystone / Christian Beutler
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss business lobby warns Trump tariff turmoil could escalate
Listening: Swiss business lobby warns Trump tariff turmoil could escalate

US President Donald Trump announced plans this week to impose 25% tariffs on all foreign steel and aluminium. The prospect of new trade wars across the globe brings back bad memories in Switzerland, where national industries risk once again getting caught in the middle, says Jean-Philippe Kohl, deputy director of Swissmem, the association for Switzerland’s mechanical and electrical engineering industries.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Jan Baumann, SRF

SRF: How worried are you about the recent tariff turmoil?

Jean-Philippe Kohl: We are genuinely concerned by the news that tariffs will be imposed on steel and aluminium imports to the United States. This also affects our industry, even if our export volume of steel and aluminium to the US is relatively low. The whole thing could escalate, and suddenly much broader product groups will be affected.

Swiss tech industry exports to the US amount to around CHF10 billion ($11 billion) and steel and aluminium exports account for around CHF80 million of this, or around 0.8%.

More
Donald Trump portrait

More

How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

This content was published on US President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders that disrupt global politics and business as usual. What does this mean for Switzerland?

Read more: How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

SRF: How does this compare with exports to the European Union?

J-P. K.: We export around CHF2.7 billion worth of steel and aluminium to the EU, much more than to the US. If the EU reacts with countermeasures to new US tariffs and if it wants to treat Switzerland as a third country again, then we have a severe problem.

SRF: The experience last time was drastic, wasn’t it?

J-P. K.: Yes, the EU took protective measures at the time due to fears that China would export more steel to Europe. These protective measures were tariffs of up to 25% if a certain export volume was exceeded.

Switzerland was regarded as a third country. We were able to export within a quota. However, we also had to pay these customs duties. In practice, we were in this quota together with other countries. And this quota was exhausted so quickly that our companies ran into the 25% limit and were therefore no longer able to export to the EU.

More

SRF: What did Switzerland do at the time to alleviate the problem for industry?

J-P. K.: Our authorities worked to ensure that Switzerland was not considered a third country and that we were treated like European Economic Area (EEA) states – for example, like Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. But that didn’t work. The EU didn’t listen at the time.

SRF: And you hope that this will not happen again?

J-P. K.: Yes, we have the justified expectation that this will not happen again. Switzerland and the EU are about to finalise the Bilateral Agreements III and have assured each other that they will do everything in their power to ensure that the agreements are ratified. If Switzerland were to be regarded as a third country by the EU again, if we had to pay such high customs duties again, then this principle would be torpedoed.

SRF: Don’t you think the EU could use this as leverage in the discussion about Bilaterals III, as you call it?

J-P. K.: That would be counterproductive. Knowing the sensitivities of the Swiss population, there would be a negative attitude towards the new agreements. That can’t be in the interests of the EU.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb/ts

More
More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
121 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Donald Trump portrait

More

How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

This content was published on US President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders that disrupt global politics and business as usual. What does this mean for Switzerland?

Read more: How Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR