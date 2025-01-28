Nasdaq Futures Edge Higher as Nvidia Rebounds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fluctuated after Monday’s tech-fueled selloff, paring an earlier advance as traders scooped up beaten-down chipmakers and power providers.

Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.1% following a 3% retreat on Monday and S&P 500 futures were steady. Nvidia Corp. jumped 4% in pre-market trading after plunging 17% yesterday. Broadcom Inc. and Marvell Technology Inc. advanced. Constellation Energy Corp, which helps AI’s power-hungry data centers, gained 3% after yesterday’s 21% wipeout. In Europe, stocks climbed on the back of upbeat earnings.

Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened against its major peers and copper fell on President Donald Trump latest comments about tariffs to reporters on Monday night. The US president said he wants to enact across-the-board tariffs that are “much bigger” than 2.5%. In a speech from Florida, he also pledged tariffs on specific sectors, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, steel, copper and aluminum.

“I remain an equity bull, and would view this as a dip to be bought,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “That said, understandably, conviction to ‘catch a falling knife’ might be a little lacking for the time being.”

The new US administration has been debating trade levies through January, with Bloomberg News reporting Trump’s advisers were considering a gradual increase of about 2% to 5% a month.

Treasuries edged lower, with the 10-year yield climbing two basis points to 4.56%.

Earnings Test

Traders will be focusing on earnings announcements from the likes of Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. later this week. Profit growth for the biggest technology companies is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years this season.

At the same time, Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies International Ltd., said Monday’s losses for the sector may have gone too far.

“Is it time to fade yesterday’s move? Our view would be a selective yes,” Kumar said.

Corporate Highlights:

HSBC Holdings Plc is set to withdraw from providing equity capital markets and advisory services outside of its core operations in Asia and the Middle East over the coming months, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. The shares were down 0.2% in London.

SAP SE shares rose to a record high. Europe’s biggest technology company reported fourth-quarter cloud sales that slightly beat analysts’ expectations as it won customers with new artificial intelligence capabilities.

Siemens Energy AG gained as much as 5.1% in early trading. The manufacturer increased its cashflow outlook for the year after beating analysts’ revenue and profit estimates in its first quarter.

Pacific Investment Management Co. is among asset managers looking at buying a portion of $3 billion of debt tied to Elon Musk’s buyout of X, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE fell 1% after selling its stake in Stella McCartney back to the brand’s founder.

Key events this week:

US consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed rate decision followed by news conference by Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank, Thursday

ECB rate decision followed by news conference by President Christine Lagarde, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:25 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.7% to $1.0420

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2430

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 155.37 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $102,664.07

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,182.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.56%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $73.74 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rita Nazareth, Ruth Carson, Jason Scott, Sujata Rao and Omar El Chmouri.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.