Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% as Big Fed Cut Spurs Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rallied across the globe as the Federal Reserve’s half-percentage-point interest-rate cut ignited demand for riskier assets.

US equity futures soared, with a 1.5% gain in S&P 500 contracts putting the underlying benchmark on course to test a record high in the cash market. Nasdaq 100 contracts jumped 2%, fueled by bets of resilient American growth and lower borrowing costs. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index gained as much as 1.1%.

“What we are seeing is the belief that the Fed has everything under control and they are going to engineer a soft landing and therefore risk assets are moving ahead strongly,” Jon Bell, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management, said on Bloomberg TV.

A gauge of the dollar weakened 0.4%, pulling it close to its lowest levels this year. Treasuries posted small gains as traders returned their focus to the state of the labor market and US jobless claims data due later. Bitcoin hit a three-week high.

Wednesday’s decision by the Fed has reinforced expectations that the US economy will escape a downturn. A survey of Bloomberg Terminal subscribers shows 75% expect the US to avoid a technical recession by the end of next year.

The Fed’s first reduction in more than four years was accompanied by projections indicating an additional 50 basis points of cuts across the remaining two policy meetings this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said launching the unwind of the central bank’s historic tightening campaign with a big move while the US economy is still strong would help limit the chances of a downturn.

“The Fed is embarking on what I see as a series of rate cuts,” said Stephen Jen, the chief executive at Eurizon SLJ Capital. The size of the initial move “won’t make a big difference as equities should soon stabilize, bond yields will likely drift lower for good reasons — like disinflation and not a hard landing. The dollar should continue to weaken against a broad range of currencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is likely to refrain from cutting rates for a second consecutive meeting on Thursday, maintaining a patient approach to reversing the most aggressive policy tightening in decades. Governor Andrew Bailey may provide investors more hints that the central bank will cut rates again in November.

Norway’s krone led gains against the dollar after the central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged and signaled no intention to cut them before next year as it contends with inflation risks.

In Asia, a gauge of the region’s stocks rallied by the most in a week, while an index of Asian currencies rose to the strongest level in more than a year.

Still on the monetary policy decision front, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda faces the delicate task on Friday of making sure investors are firmly aware of rate hikes to come, without ruffling markets even as he stands pat on policy. The yen swung between gains and losses in volatile trading Thursday.

In metals, gold rose toward a record, silver rallied and copper climbed to its highest level since mid-July, spurred on by the Fed’s move. Oil advanced as the risk-on tone swept across wider markets, with traders monitoring escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Key events this week:

UK rate decision, Thursday

US Conf. Board leading index, initial jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday

FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% as of 10:37 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1172

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 142.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 7.0638 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3279

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.3% to $62,189.86

Ether rose 4.6% to $2,432.79

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.69%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.20%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.84%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.2% to $74.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,592.17 an ounce

