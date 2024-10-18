Nasdaq Futures Point to Extended Gains on Netflix: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures ticked higher as a recovery in Big Tech looked set to extend Friday, thanks to results from Netflix Inc. that eclipsed Wall Street’s expectations.

Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%, as Netflix jumped 6% in US premarket trading. The streaming company beat expectations on key metrics, including subscriber additions in the third quarter. Apple Inc. rose as data showed China sales of its latest iPhone increased 20% in the first three weeks compared with the 2023 model.

Treasuries steadied from their heavy selling after a batch of strong data on the US economy Thursday recast expectations for interest-rate cuts. Stronger than forecast retail sales underscored how consumer spending continues to power the American economy, lessening the urgency for the Federal Reserve to unwind restrictive rate policy.

One beneficiary of the improving US economic narrative has been small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 index is close to reclaiming a 2024 high as weakening inflation spurs bets the Fed has room to cut rates, albeit not by as much as previously thought.

Small caps are also getting a boost from the so-called Trump Trade, according to Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett. In a note, he said there are signs investors are positioning for presidential victory by Donald Trump, moving into banks, small-cap stocks and the dollar, assets that rallied in November 2016 in the wake of his last successful run.

Bitcoin, another favored Trump Trade, also closed in on a fresh record.

A broadening out of the stock rally beyond tech megacaps would be a development that Gene Salerno, chief investment officer at SG Kleinwort Hambros Ltd. said he’d welcome.

“It’s something frankly we’ve wanted to see for some time,” he said.

Gold climbed to a fresh record amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, while West Texas Intermediate, the US crude price, edged higher to trade around $71 per dollar.

Key events this week:

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:26 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0845

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3045

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 150.00 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $67,883.32

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,626.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.10%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.19%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $70.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,710.63 an ounce

