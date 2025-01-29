Nasdaq Futures Rise as Tech Rebounds Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures gained, extending their recovery from an AI-driven rout at the start of the week as traders shifted focus to big-tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added 0.4%, while futures on the S&P 500 edged higher. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7% as ASML Holding NV surged 11% after order bookings beat estimates, spurring gains for semiconductor stocks.

Traders will be scouring results from Microsoft Corp., Meta and Tesla Inc. later for signs of weakness after Chinese startup DeepSeek’s cheaper AI model rattled markets. While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates, Chair Jerome Powell is likely to be pressed on the inflationary impact of potential trade tariffs and other policies from President Donald Trump’s White House.

“I don’t think there’s any great desire for the Fed to become overly hawkish in their messaging, nor do I think they’re going to pre-commit to dovish loosening,” Guy Miller, chief strategist at Zurich Insurance Co., said. “They’ll say ‘look, we need a period to take stock of things.’”

US Treasuries ticked higher ahead of the interest-rate decision as traders ratcheted up bullish bets in the hope that Powell signals a cut in March is firmly on the table. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was one basis point lower at 4.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest client survey released Tuesday shows the biggest net long position in US government debt in almost 15 years. Open interest in futures — or the amount of new risk held by traders — is increasing in 10-year note contracts.

Central banks elsewhere look to be on an easing path, with the Bank of Canada likely to reduce rates by a quarter point Wednesday. The European Central Bank is also expected to cut tomorrow.

Traders Bet ECB Will Need to Deepen and Accelerate Rate Cuts

Tech Earnings

While profits from the so-called Magnificent Seven tech companies are still rising — and far outpacing the rest of the market — growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

After the DeepSeek news, Microsoft’s AI spending will be in tight focus when the company reports. The company is expected to update investors on its progress in selling artificial intelligence products — and the massive infrastructure buildout making that possible.

Separately, Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI’s technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to DeepSeek, according to people familiar with the matter.

DeepSeek was a welcome reminder that there are risks, but “the way for equities is still up,” Miller said. “Investors still have a buy-the-dip mentality.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster Ozempic won US approval to treat chronic kidney disease in patients who also have type 2 diabetes, further expanding the popular drug’s use. Shares of Novo opened up about 1% in early trading.

Sony Group named President Hiroki Totoki as CEO, effective April 1. The company hit a record high and was the largest contributor to the gains in the Topix index on Wednesday, as software and gaming stocks rose.

SEB AB fell as much as 4% in Stockholm after Sweden’s biggest bank announced an overall dividend that was less than analysts had been expecting.

Key events this week:

US Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank earnings, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:36 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0405

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2422

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.45 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $102,543.92

Ether rose 2.8% to $3,136.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $73.23 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,758.82 an ounce

