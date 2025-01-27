Nasdaq Futures Sink 3% as DeepSeek Rattles Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks tumbled, with Nasdaq futures losing 3%, on concern that a cheaper artificial intelligence model from China threatens the dominance of US technology.

Nvidia Corp. plunged 8.3% in early US trading, and ASML Holding NV sank 9%, the biggest selloff since October. Stocks markets around the world were in the red, with S&P 500 futures falling 2% and Europe’s Stoxx 600 down 0.7%. The dollar index advanced, while Bitcoin fell below $100,000.

The buzz over DeepSeek emerged over the weekend, with tech analysts saying the company’s AI model provides comparable performance to the world’s best chatbots at a fraction of the price. For stock traders, it draws into question the sky-high valuations for AI-related stocks and Silicon Valley’s business model of massive research and development spending.

“This very one-way positioning into mega-cap tech in the US is becoming very risky,” Citigroup strategist Beata Manthey said on Bloomberg Television. “The market is priced for perfection, it needs to deliver perfection.”

DeepSeek Rattles Silicon Valley With Lower-Cost AI Model: Q&A

Traders also said President Donald Trump’s spat over the weekend with Colombia added to the bearish mood in the market. Trump had announced sweeping tariffs on the country and then abruptly changed course after reaching a deal on the return of deported migrants.

The Mexican peso and South African rand led losses among emerging-market currencies as the dollar strengthened versus most of its major peers. Treasuries advanced, lowering the 10-year yield by seven basis points to 4.55%.

“The incident again shows that tariffs are a negotiating tool, but markets need to price in some premium for the volatility that such announcements will bring,” wrote Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies International Ltd.

Tech earnings will be a big focus for traders, with four of the Magnificent Seven stocks — Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. — scheduled to release results this week.

It’s also a high-stakes week for Europe, with firms comprising about 21% of the Stoxx 600 Index’s market value set to report. Chip-equipment maker ASML is among the most high-profile. LVMH, SAP SE and Shell Plc are also on the earnings roster.

ASML Earnings Are Make-or-Break for Europe’s Rally in Key Week

Markets in Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia are closed for a holiday Monday.

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde and others speak, Monday

US consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino speaks, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

South Africa rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank, Shell earnings, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, Friday

Colombia unemployment, rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 9:59 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0487

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 154.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2617 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2485

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 5% to $99,330

Ether fell 6.6% to $3,079.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $78.66 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,763.37 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Jake Lloyd-Smith, Winnie Hsu and Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.