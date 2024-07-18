Nasdaq Looks Set for Small Bounce After TSMC Beat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Tech stocks were set to claw back a little of this week’s slump as a positive earnings update from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. restored sentiment toward the sector.

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.6%, signaling a partial rebound for the index after concerns over tight US restrictions on chip sales to China drove its worst day since 2022. Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark posted modest gains, led by media stocks.

TSMC, which makes chips for Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., reported earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its projections for full-year revenue growth, a sign of confidence in the longevity of global spending on artificial intelligence.

Away from the focus on tech stocks, investors prepared for a policy decision from the European Central Bank. While the ECB is expected to keep interest rates steady, markets will watch President Christine Lagarde for signals that further easing is possible in the autumn following June’s initial cut. Most analysts predict two more quarter-point rate cuts this year — in September and December.

A dollar index traded near the lowest level in two months. Treasuries were steady.

In Asian trade earlier, tech losses continued as a gauge of regional stocks fell for the fourth day in five. Tokyo Electron Ltd. faced the brunt of selling for a second day, dropping 8.8%. TSMC fell 2.4% before its earnings report.

The latest rout in the chip sector came after Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration told allies it’s considering severe curbs if companies like Tokyo Electron and ASML keep giving China access to advanced semiconductor technology. The tech underperformance followed a first half which saw megacaps propel the market higher, stretching their valuations and leaving them with a tougher setup for the rest of 2024.

“Market participants seem to find the reasons for some unwinding in tech, with talk of further trade restrictions on China challenging the sector’s demand outlook,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market analyst at IG Asia. “Given that the ‘laggard trade’ theme is just starting, the unwinding in tech may have more room to go.”

On Wednesday, US chip giants Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc. drove a closely watched semiconductor gauge down almost 7% — the biggest slide since 2020.

“I won’t immediately abandon the tech trade but there are some concerns over valuation,” John Woods, chief investment officer for Asia at Lombard Odier, told Bloomberg TV. “I think there are opportunities outside of tech.”

The yen was steady after rising 1.4% against the greenback Wednesday. The Bank of Japan is unlikely to raise interest rates this month and will instead cut its bond buying a little more than expected to avoid any fueling of yen weakness, according to a former executive director at the central bank.

On the US monetary policy front, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book showed slight economic growth and cooling inflation. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed is getting “closer” to cutting rates, but is not there yet. Initial jobless claims figures due later Thursday will give investors the latest snapshot of the state of the economy.

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, gained again after rising 2.6% Wednesday as investors digested news of wildfires in Canada that threaten 400,000 barrels a day of the country’s oil production.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, Conference Board LEI, Thursday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Lorie Logan and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:13 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0933

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.14 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2643 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2998

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $64,871.76

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,441.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.06%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $85.69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,473.46 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

