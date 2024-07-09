Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
NATO agency orders Stinger anti-aircraft missiles for $700 million, Stoltenberg says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – NATO has placed an order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth almost $700 million dollars in the name of several member states, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

“Just today, the (NATO procurement agency) NSPA signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost 700 million dollars,” he told a gathering of defence industry leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

