Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

NATO command to support Ukraine will be operational in Sept – Stoltenberg

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BLENHEIM PALACE, England (Reuters) – A NATO command to coordinate support for Ukraine will be operational in Germany from September, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“We have agreed to establish a command to coordinate and provide security assistance and training for Ukraine,” he said on arrival at a European Political Community meeting in Britain.

“That command will be operational in September, it will be 700 personnel in Germany … and it will provide the support and the security assistance to Ukraine and coordinate the efforts of NATO allies.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR