NATO command to support Ukraine will be operational in Sept – Stoltenberg

BLENHEIM PALACE, England (Reuters) – A NATO command to coordinate support for Ukraine will be operational in Germany from September, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“We have agreed to establish a command to coordinate and provide security assistance and training for Ukraine,” he said on arrival at a European Political Community meeting in Britain.

“That command will be operational in September, it will be 700 personnel in Germany … and it will provide the support and the security assistance to Ukraine and coordinate the efforts of NATO allies.”