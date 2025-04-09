Nestlé May Have to Stop Selling Perrier as Mineral Water Due to Filtering

(Bloomberg) — Nestlé SA may have to stop marketing its French beverage brand Perrier as a mineral water after admitting to using filtering methods illegal for natural mineral waters.

Hydrogeologists commissioned by the French government had issued an “unfavorable opinion” about Perrier’s use of its springs to make “natural mineral waters,” Nestlé Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe said in a French Senate hearing Wednesday, which was shown on the TV channel Public Senat. The company is launching an audit of its water filtration practices, he said.

The unfavorable opinion is one factor local authorities will use in deciding whether to continue issuing a license to Nestlé to use the springs in Vergèze — its sole source for Perrier mineral water production.

In a statement, Nestlé said it disagreed with some of the conclusions of the opinion. “We reiterate that all our Perrier natural mineral waters are safe to drink and their unique minerality has always been preserved as indicated on the label.”

The Swiss group has been under increased scrutiny over the treatment of its mineral waters, including Perrier and Hépar, after acknowledging the use of charcoal and UV filtering in 2024, which are forbidden in Europe for waters that are marketed as “mineral.” Another report leaked last year warned of contamination from fecal matter and PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.”

The company subsequently agreed to pay a €2 million ($2.2 million) fine, in addition to receiving other penalties, to settle French criminal allegations focused on its mineral water production but admitted no guilt.

Nestlé told Bloomberg last year that it had negotiated a way forward with authorities. The company revamped its plants and started marketing some of its products under a new brand, Maison Perrier, which does not call itself a mineral water.

Freixe, who became CEO after the surprise ouster of Mark Schneider in August, has since separated the unit and announced plans to bring in an outside partner for the waters business, which also includes brands like San Pellegrino. Private equity companies are said to be circling the €5 billion ($5.4 billion) unit.

