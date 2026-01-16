Science podcast: cracking the Alzheimer’s code

Alzheimer’s has baffled researchers for decades. Drugmakers have poured billions into researching the disease but very few treatments have come on the market. This changed in July 2023 with the approval of lecanemab (Leqembi) in the US. But the drug's path to patients hasn't been smooth sailing, especially in Europe.

In this episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’External link science podcast we talk about the hope and hype surrounding the latest Alzheimer’s drugs.

The last two years have been an exciting time to be in Alzheimer’s research. Two drugs were approved by US regulators. Lecanemab, sold as Leqembi – made by US firm Biogen and Japanese firm Eisai – and donanemab, sold by Eli Lilly as Kisunla.

Experts have hailed these drugs as breakthroughs but the decision around whether to approve them and pay for them hasn’t been straightforward especially in Europe.

Join pharma and healthcare reporter Jessica Davis Plüss on the ‘The Swiss Connection’External link, where she speaks with experts about why Alzheimer’s disease has been so difficult to crack.

Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

