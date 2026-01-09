Science podcast: are longevity clinics the key to healthy ageing?

People have been searching for the secrets to longevity for centuries but with recent advances in technology, scientists now believe we are on the cusp of a major breakthrough. This has fuelled a new longevity movement with clinics and treatments popping up all over the world, including in Switzerland.

In our new season of ‘The Swiss Connection’External link science podcast we take a close look at longevity and other hot topics in healthcare.

In our first podcast episode, Swissinfo health reporter Jessica Davis Plüss embarks on a global quest to get to the bottom of the longevity trend. How close are we to the magic pill that helps us live longer? How much of longevity is thanks to our genes versus our lifestyle? Are longevity clinics the secret to a longer, healthier life or are they just marketing hype?

Davis Plüss talks to longevity experts in Singapore, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland; and visits three longevity clinics that included a day at the legendary Clinique La Prairie on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Join Jessica Davis Plüss on the new season of ‘The Swiss Connection’External link.

Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

