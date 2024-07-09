Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
New UK govt needs stronger growth to stabilise debt, rating firm S&P Global says

LONDON (Reuters) – Stronger economic growth is key to stabilising Britain’s rising public debt, credit rating agency S&P Global said on Tuesday, in its first comment on the new Labour government since its election win last week.

S&P said that with the UK’s debt-to-GDP ratio expected to hit 100% next year, the government was expected to uphold a commitment to strengthen public finances to slowly bring that ratio down.

S&P currently rates the UK at AA with a ‘stable’ outlook, which is one notch higher than the other main rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch.

