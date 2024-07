New UK PM Starmer appoints David Lammy as foreign minister

LONDON (Reuters) – New Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday appointed David Lammy as Britain’s new foreign minister and John Healey the defence minister, while Yvette Cooper was named interior minister.

Lammy and Healey take charge at a time of two global conflicts and have pledged to maintain continued support for Ukraine in its conflict against Russia and press for a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza.