Norway May Hold Off on Rate Cut This Year to Cool Economy

(Bloomberg) — Norway’s central bank said it will probably need to keep borrowing costs at the highest level since 2008 for the rest of the year, citing worries that inflation will stay stubborn.

Norges Bank held its benchmark deposit rate at 4.5% on Thursday, as predicted by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Officials said that they will probably need to keep it at that level for longer than previously anticipated. The krone jumped on the news.

“If the economy evolves as currently envisaged, the policy rate will continue to lie at 4.5% to the end of the year, before gradually being reduced,” Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

The decision puts Norway toward the more hawkish end of the spectrum of advanced economies, more so than even than the US Federal Reserve, which has pared back expectations of cuts later in 2024.

By contrast, easing has begun in neighboring Sweden and the euro zone, the Swiss National Bank just delivered a second consecutive rate reduction, and the Bank of England may move closer to starting at its decision later on Thursday.

“This is not only a hawkish surprise to us, but also to the rest of the market that had expected the shift to go from September to December,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX and corporate research at Danske Bank A/S.

The Norwegian krone jumped after the announcement, rising 0.6% versus the euro to hit its highest level since January. Against the dollar it climbed 0.3%. The krone has gained versus the euro since May on growing expectations that Norges Bank will lag other central banks in easing.

Wolden Bache and her colleagues had already signaled last month that Norway’s first rate cut may have to be postponed beyond September. They cited a stronger-than-expected performance of the fossil-fuel-rich economy that’s helping to fuel pay demands, and the weakness of the krone, which is stoking import prices.

While the Norwegian currency has strengthened somewhat in past weeks, supporting the case for an earlier cut, evidence is mounting that the economy is turning the corner after near stagnation last year.

A survey by Norges Bank confirmed last week that most companies expect output to increase this quarter and next, as well as for wage pressures to rise.

