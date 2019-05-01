Navigation

Bereket Gebrihwet arrived in Switzerland in 2016, after fleeing Eritrea, crossing the desert and the sea. In his native country his religion is forbidden: he and his mother have both been imprisoned because of their beliefs. His asylum request was first rejected in 2017. He appealed it but the decision didn’t change. Meanwhile, over 3,000 signatures have been collected in Geneva for Eritreans’ right to remain.

