This content was published on November 16, 2018 5:00 PM Nov 16, 2018 - 17:00

Since the 19th century, more than a hundred "theme parks" have been built in the Swiss Alps. Mountain tops are more accessible, yet campaign groups say the environmental impact of such construction has been underestimated.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up