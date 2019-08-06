Since Greta Thunberg started striking for climate last August, thousands of teenagers have followed her example cutting classes on Fridays to call for system change. Some found their own way to protest while still attending school. Lately criticism has increased towards young climate activists, who are suspected of pushing political agendas.

Since Sunday night, hundreds of young climate activists are brainstorming in Lausanne at the SMILE for futureexternal link climate summit. The goal is to reach consensus regarding the 'Fridays for Future' movement's values and strategies. A document with several demands will be written during the week and presented on Friday.



