Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Oil depots on fire in Russia’s Rostov region after drone attack

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Several oil storage tanks were on fire after a drone attack early on Tuesday in the town of Azov in Russia’s southern region of Rostov, officials said.

“According to preliminary data, there are no casualties,” Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region that borders Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s ministry of emergency situations said on Telegram that the fire had spread across 5,000 cubic metres, and that several dozen firefighters with 21 pieces of equipment were battling the blaze.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that targeting Russia’s energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort.

The town of Azov is situated on the Don River and is about 16 kilometres from the Sea of Azov.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR