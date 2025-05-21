Oil Rises as Fears Over Geopolitical Risk Flare Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose after CNN reported that new US intelligence suggested Israel could be gearing up for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The dollar, US stock futures and Treasuries retreated.

Brent crude jumped as much as 1.9%. It wasn’t clear that Israeli leaders had made a final decision to carry out the strikes, CNN said, citing officials it didn’t name. The Swiss franc and the yen, traditional haven assets, advanced while yields on 30-year US Treasuries rose further above the 5% mark. Contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.5% while European stocks retreated 0.2%.

Geopolitical tensions may add fresh headwinds to markets, which had calmed after a month of turmoil from US President Donald Trump’s tariff blitz. Investors are scouring for clues on whether recent gains in stocks can be sustained, even as the Federal Reserve waits to gain a clearer view of the economy before lowering interest rates.

“Most professional investors are still quite cautious, and I think rightly so, given the economic outlook, the policy uncertainty, which is ultra high,” said Joe Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Oil has been volatile since last week on mixed headlines about the fate of Iran-US nuclear talks, which could pave the way for more barrels to return to a market that’s expected to be oversupplied later in the year. An attack by Israel would hinder any progress in those negotiations and add to unrest in the Middle East, which supplies about a third of the world’s crude.

The greenback lost ground against all its major peers, with the euro and yen rising to their highest levels in three weeks.

“The US dollar has of course lost its luster as the undisputed safe reserve asset,” said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. As such, “these periodic geopolitical flare ups are going to show up more forcefully in alternatives.”

Treasury yields climbed Wednesday as fractious US budget negotiations kept focus on the growth in deficit spending. Traders are piling into bets that longer-dated rates will surge on concerns around the US government’s swelling debt. Bets favoring the 10-year yield testing 5% are among some of the bigger positions.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said tariffs will likely weigh on the US economy and weaken the labor market. Musalem said the Fed can deliver a “balanced response” to both inflation and employment as long as Americans’ outlook on future prices remains anchored at the central bank’s 2% target.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:07 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1325

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 143.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2040 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3433

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $107,798.93

Ether rose 3.1% to $2,591.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.62%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.73%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.1% to $66.12 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,313.86 an ounce

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Winnie Hsu, Ruth Carson and Andre Janse van Vuuren.

