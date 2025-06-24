Oil Slides, Stocks Gain as Trump Announces Truce: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil slumped and stocks rallied after President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, spurring optimism the worst of the Middle East conflict is over.

Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled almost 5% in early Asian trading after Trump made the surprise comment on his Truth Social platform. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, while key stock indexes advanced in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The news damped demand for haven assets with the dollar weakening against all its Group-of-10 peers and gold dropping.

Trump’s statement followed Iran’s strikes on a US base in Qatar Monday that were flagged in advance and seen as largely symbolic, helping push the S&P 500 to a gain of 1% on Monday.

“While it’s surely too early to firmly put Middle-East tensions in the rear-view mirror, traders are likely to give themselves a deep — albeit tentative — break today to enjoy the rainbow after days of geopolitical storm,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Global Prime in Melbourne. “The sharp drop in oil prices captures the market’s eagerness to move on.”

Trump, who made the announcement just days after ordering airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, said the accord would begin around midnight US time and is aimed at a lasting end to the fighting. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a tweet afterward that while there is no ceasefire agreement, his country had no intention to keep responding to Israeli attacks after 4 a.m. Tehran time.

Brent slid toward $68 a barrel in Asian trade following a roller-coaster session on Monday that ended in steep losses. Crude prices are now below the level of June 12, the day before Israel attacked Iran.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of shares climbed 1.6%, with about three stocks gaining for every one that declined.

Dollar Weakens

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.2%, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars both strengthened about 0.3%.

“The US dollar was one of the key beneficiaries of the hostilities so it is now rolling over,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at InTouch Capital Markets in Sydney. “Investors have been very keen to draw a line under the Israel-Iran conflict, choosing to leave aside any concerns over the path Iran might choose beyond the very short term.”

Treasury 10-year note futures declined 5/32, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note was little changed.

Treasuries had risen on Monday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank can lower interest rates as soon as next month.

Fed Outlook

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will have two chances this week to explain to lawmakers why he and most of his fellow policymakers seem resolved to continue holding interest rates steady at least until September, ignoring Trump’s persistent calls to lower borrowing costs.

He will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, and again on Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee.

While the conflict in the Middle East is dominating headlines, selloffs caused by geopolitical events tend to be brief, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

“History suggests most geopolitically-led selloffs are short-lived/modest,” strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note on Monday. “Oil prices will determine whether volatility persists.”

According to the Morgan Stanley team, prior geopolitical risk events have led to some volatility for equities in the short term, but one, three and 12 months after the events, the S&P 500 has been up 2%, 3%, and 9%, on average, respectively.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1597

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 145.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1744 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $105,151.72

Ether rose 2.5% to $2,408.37

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.425%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.18%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.9% to $66.51 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,346.95 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.