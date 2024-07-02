Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Paris mayor: rise of far right will not spoil Olympics mood

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – The first round parliamentary election victory for France’s far right National Rally (RN) party will not spoil the festive mood as Paris hosts the Olympic Games, said the capital’s Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Tuesday.

“The party will not be spoilt. The festival will be a beautiful one,” Hidalgo told France 2 TV.

“I say to visitors from all over the world – come over! Because Paris is the city which still stands up for freedom and is a city of resistance,” she added.

The RN and its allies won Sunday’s round with 33% of the vote, followed by a left-wing bloc with 28% and well ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s broad alliance of centrists, who scored 22%, official results showed.

The far right’s opponents are now trying to build a united front to prevent a prime minister from Marine Le Pen’s RN party moving into parliament, with the RN’s 28-year-old Jordan Bardella currently seen as likely to be France’s new PM.

“The game is not over. We have to mobilise all our forces,” said Hidalgo.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR