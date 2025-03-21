The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Patient safety

Lost stem cells: the scandal of a Swiss cord blood bank  

Imagine placing all your hopes on your baby’s stem cells to save their life or yours, only to fear seeing that hope vanish along with your child’s cells. 

This content was published on
1 minute

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

When their daughter Isabella was born, Tatiana and Ratko stored her stem cells with the Swiss company Cryo-Save, just in case she might need them in the future.

And she did. Isabella has autism, and her stem cells were supposed to help doctors at Duke University with an experimental treatment.  

But in 2019, the company went bankrupt, and the cells were transported to other countries. Tens of thousands of samples were unidentified when they arrived.  

The six-part series is an original SWI swissinfo.ch trilingual podcast. ‘Lost Cells’ is available in English, Spanish, and French and was produced in collaboration with Studio OchentaExternal linkExternal link, Piz Gloria Productions, and Futur Proche. It is narrated in English by award-winning science journalist, Angela SainiExternal linkExternal link.

Listen and subscribe to ‘Lost Cells’ on your favourite podcast app to make sure you never miss an episode. It is now available on Apple Podcasts,External linkExternal link SpotifyExternal linkExternal linkYouTubeExternal linkExternal link, and all major podcast platforms. Let us know what you think of the series, here.

Lost Cells

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR