Swiss regulator warns against dangerous weight loss products

The Swiss agency for therapeutic products Swissmedic has warned against counterfeit, misleading or unauthorised weight loss products. They may contain undeclared substances that are harmful to health and may be of poor quality or incorrectly dosed.

GLP-1 receptor antagonist active substances are currently very much present on social media, Swissmedic wrote on Tuesday. Counterfeiters and dubious suppliers are increasingly marketing capsules, drops or food supplements labelled as “GLP-1”. They often bear fictitious seals of approval or logos from authorisation regulatory authorities such as Swissmedic.

Products advertised as “natural” contained pharmacologically active substances without any declaration or dosage information. Swissmedic also noticed counterfeits and unauthorised imitation products. For example, weight loss injections with fake labels or substances that are still in development are on offer. This can be life-threatening in individual cases, warned Swissmedic.

