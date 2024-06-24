Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
People trapped in burning research institute near Moscow, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – At least nine people were trapped on the upper floors of a burning electronics research institute outside Moscow, Russian emergency services and officials said on Monday.

Footage carried by the 112 Telegram channel showed some of the people smashing windows as black smoke billowed out of the building and flames licked its lower floors.

“According to preliminary information, there are 9 more people in the building,” the emergency ministry said. “The rescue operation continues.”

At least one person was saved by fire services, the ministry said.

Moscow regional governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said the fire had engulfed three floors of the building.

“According to eyewitnesses, there may be seven more people in the building. The search for victims continues,” Vorobyov said.

