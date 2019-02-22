This content was published on February 22, 2019 1:30 PM

An exhibition at the Chaplin's World Museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland, shows previously unpublished photographs from the life of the comedian, actor and director.

In 1952, Charlie Chaplin met the young photographer Yves Debraine, still unknown at that time, on the stairs of a hotel in Lausanne by Lake Geneva. As a result of this chance encounter between two very different men, Chaplin made Debraine his official photographer and granted him unique insights into his family life for twenty years. The results can now be seen comprehensively for the first time.

The photos are included in a special exhibition at the Manoir de Banexternal link, the country estate that was for 25 years the centre of life for Chaplin and his large family. The creator of the "Tramp" married four times and had a total of eleven children.





