Photography Charlie Chaplin family photos shown for first time

Chaplin family with books in their hands

The Chaplin family poses for a Christmas card in November 1964 at their Manoir de Ban country estate in Corsier-sur-Vevey above Lake Geneva. In their hands they hold Charlie's autobiography in various languages.

Kissing couple with wine bottle

On April 16, 1959, Chaplin celebrates his seventieth birthday with his family at the Manoir de Ban.

Charlie Chaplin with a bear in Bern

In 1952 in Gstaad, the comedian lets this Bern bear bite his finger.

young woman at a dance class

Chaplin's daughter Geraldine at a dance class in January 1961.

Lachendes Publikum im Zirkus

Fun at the Grock Circus in Vevey in July 1953.

Mann am Skilift

Charlie Chaplin on a ski-lift in Crans-sur-Sierre, in January 1963.

station scene

Chaplin at the Lausanne train station, on 23 May 1957.

contacts of family photos

Photo series for a Christmas card in 1958.

Charlie Chaplin family photos

An exhibition at the Chaplin's World Museum in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland, shows previously unpublished photographs from the life of the comedian, actor and director.

In 1952, Charlie Chaplin met the young photographer Yves Debraine, still unknown at that time, on the stairs of a hotel in Lausanne by Lake Geneva. As a result of this chance encounter between two very different men, Chaplin made Debraine his official photographer and granted him unique insights into his family life for twenty years. The results can now be seen comprehensively for the first time.

The photos are included in a special exhibition at the Manoir de Banexternal link, the country estate that was for 25 years the centre of life for Chaplin and his large family. The creator of the "Tramp" married four times and had a total of eleven children.

