Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pictet Filing Mistakenly Showed $15 Billion Chinese Bank Bet

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — A Hong Kong Exchange filing erroneously showed that Pictet Asset Management made a HK$121.2 billion ($15.6 billion) investment in China Construction Bank Corp.

The filing, issued late Monday in Hong Kong, indicated that Pictet had amassed a holding of 20 billion Hong Kong-listed shares in CCB, bought at an average price of HK$6.06. 

A Pictet spokeswoman said the information is incorrect. “Pictet Asset Management does not hold this position. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been informed accordingly,” the spokeswoman said. 

A fresh Hong Kong Exchange disclosure on Tuesday amended Pictet’s long position in CCB to 33.6 million shares, representing a 0.01% holding. It previously held 13.6 million shares. It said the new filing was made since the “quantity disclosed was not correct” and its positions were below the initial threshold. 

Chinese shares have surged since late-September as a barrage of economic, financial and market-support measures reinvigorated investor confidence and prompted the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to upgrade the nation’s stocks to overweight. 

A Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. spokesperson declined to comment on an individual company or filing. 

 

–With assistance from Kiuyan Wong, Alfred Liu and Noele Illien.

(Adds details from new disclosure in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
144 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR