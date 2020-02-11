Navigation

Podcast Inside Geneva: How to cope with coronavirus?

With the coronavirus epidemic claiming more than 1,000 lives, global health experts are increasing their efforts to contain its spread – as well as any rumours about the disease. 

For this edition of our Inside Geneva series, Imogen Foulkes talks to Gian Luca-Burci, former legal counsel to the World Health Organization, Suerie Moon, co-director of Geneva’s Forum on Global Governance for Health, and Daniel Warner, political analyst and former Deputy Director of Geneva’s Graduate Institute.

Inside Geneva Shadow boxing a virus

There is much we still don’t know about the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, an anxious world fills the knowledge vacuum with rumour, and misinformation. 


