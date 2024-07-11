Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Poland to increase defence budget by about 10% in 2025, says minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will increase its defence budget by about 10% in 2025 to a record high, a minister said on Thursday.

“The budget of the ministry of national defence will be the highest in history, it will be about 10% higher than in 2024. It will be a record budget, higher not only in nominal terms but also in relation to GDP,” deputy defence minister Cezary Tomczyk said in an interview with private broadcaster TVN24.

