This content was published on June 30, 2021 - 11:16

Larissa M. Bieler



Born 1978 in Chur. Studied German literature, economics and political science in Zurich. For many years was a freelance journalist for local and regional media, and from 2013 was editor-in-chief of the newspaper Bündner Tagblatt. Since January 2016, editor-in-chief of SWI swissinfo.ch. More from this author | Editorial Board

Dear reader,

Are you worried about your freedom of expression or about freedom of expression in general?

Whether in connection with social media, hate speeches, the increasing autocratisation across the globe or the COVID-19 pandemic, people are taking to the streets to demonstrate for their freedom of expression, wherever they can. We can also see it right here in Switzerland. The global debate about democracy, human rights, emancipation, and education will determine our future. Thus, we feel this issue deserves our attention as well as yours.

We would like to explore what freedom of expression means and initiate a dialogue that reaches beyond Swiss borders. This newsletter seeks to provide an overview of all the articles we have published on the topic over the past three months. For further reading, you can click on the links at the bottom of this letter, but you can also start your discussion right away:

How much freedom of expression do you have?

We realize that in Switzerland we have an easy way to send this newsletter out, as in our country freedom of expression is a human right. Even though in theory no one is prevented from expressing their opinion here, things are shifting. Freedom of expression is also under pressure in several other democratic countries.

Freedom of expression is increasingly under pressure across the globe

We are at a critical crossroads. Sixty-eight percent of the global population live in autocratic regimes in 87 countries. If you would like to learn more, read the analysis by Yanina Welp, researcher at the Albert Hirschman Centre on Democracy in Geneva. She looks at a worrying trend where democracies are declining or morphing towards autocracy in several G20 nations, including Brazil and India. Surprisingly, Poland is an example of a European country which is also leaning in this direction.

Welp states in her research that the emergence of populism is a symptom of exhaustion which stems from structural inequalities in many countries as well as from growing racism which is often seen as the scapegoat for inequalities.

Another article that looks at the global limits of freedom of expression is by our democracy expert Bruno Kaufmann:

COVID-19 and the debate around dictatorship

During the COVID-19 crisis, the Federal Council heavily interfered with Switzerland’s basic rights. Is our country at risk of becoming a dictatorship? This astonishing debate dominated Swiss politics this spring. In this article (insert link), our democracy expert Renat Kuenzi explains the issue and how it came about.

Parliament made law out of the emergency measures by passing COVID-19 legislation which the Swiss people voted on in mid-June 2021. The referendum was a unique move in terms of COVID-19 legislations, and a good 60 percent voted in favour of it. “In Switzerland, citizens are increasingly being called to the ballot box to decide on what counts as acceptable expression. It’s a demanding balancing act,” writes Bruno Kaufmann.

Further reading on freedom of expression

What is the definition of freedom of expression, and which aspects of it are being threatened? COVID-19 is only one example of how freedom of expression can be challenged. Other ones that are a threat are fake news, hate speeches and discrimination found all over the internet.

SWI swissinfo’s journalist Jonas Glatthard interviewed Taiwan’s digital minister Audrey Tang and asked him how social media could become social? Should private companies be responsible for monitoring inacceptable speeches, and where exactly is the boundary between a hate speech and freedom of expression? Controlling freedom of expression has become a major question of power.

How white collar criminals try to silence the press. Some 30 non-governmental organisations warn that these judicial attacks threaten free speech, Samuel Jaberg reports.

“Expression of freedom has been discussed in Switzerland for a quarter of a century,” writes David Eugster.External link

The number of pro democracy protests is at an all time high.External link Studies show that for the first time in almost 20 years, more people lived in autocratic regimes than in democracies in 2019, writes Swiss political analyst Claude Longchamp.

Inequality and racism drive the rise of populist leaders all over the world and social inequality endangers democracies. This article from Geneva can be read at “Visible and invisible inequalities”.

Make your voice heard

There are heated debates on the limits of freedom of expression in our societies. On the positive side, those who hardly had a voice are now being heard. They have gained more freedom to express themselves whilst others feel that their freedom of expression has been extremely curbed.

People are becoming increasingly insecure about what they are allowed to say and what not, and this uncertainty can be easily used as a political instrument. The phrase “politically correct” and “freedom of expression” have both become political bones of contention impeding useful discussion and splitting society creating the potential for misunderstanding and radicalisation.

Stay tuned, make your voice heard and join our discussion! Remember, if there is no place to question established opinions, then we do not have a democracy.

Warm regards from a sunny Bern

