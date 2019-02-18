Navigation

Athens activists Greek anarchists attack Swiss embassy

Offices of Novartis with red paint and smashed windows in Athens

A year ago, anarchists also targeted the offices of the Swiss pharmaceutical company, Novartis,  in Athens.  

(Epa Ana-mpa/Simela Pantzartzi)

A group of leftwing militants has staged a protest inside the Swiss embassy to Athens, calling for the release of a detained fellow protester in Switzerland.

The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed Greek media reports about the incident on Monday. An embassy official was threatened by members of the Rouvikonas group which threw leaflets at him before leaving the building.

Nobody was injured and there are no reports of damage.

The self-styled anarchist group claimed responsibility for the incident. It is the latest in a series of attacks by activists on embassies, government buildings and offices of multinational companies, including the Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Novartis, over the past few months.

The foreign ministry says it is cooperating with the local authorities to ensure security of the more than ten employees at the embassy.

Critics say the leftwing Greek government tolerates Rouvikonas’s activities to ensure support by like-minded voters despite austerity policies forced upon by international creditors.

Big variations in rent costs of Swiss embassies abroad

Switzerland pays dearly for its representation abroad – some CHF1.2 million monthly is spent on rent across the world, a newspaper writes.

This content was published on January 21, 2019 11:25 AM

swissinfo.ch with SDA and DPA; ug

