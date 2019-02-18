This content was published on February 18, 2019 5:35 PM

A group of leftwing militants has staged a protest inside the Swiss embassy to Athens, calling for the release of a detained fellow protester in Switzerland.

The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed Greek media reports about the incident on Monday. An embassy official was threatened by members of the Rouvikonas group which threw leaflets at him before leaving the building.

Nobody was injured and there are no reports of damage.

The self-styled anarchist group claimed responsibility for the incident. It is the latest in a series of attacks by activists on embassies, government buildings and offices of multinational companies, including the Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Novartis, over the past few months.

The foreign ministry says it is cooperating with the local authorities to ensure security of the more than ten employees at the embassy.

Critics say the leftwing Greek government tolerates Rouvikonas’s activities to ensure support by like-minded voters despite austerity policies forced upon by international creditors.



