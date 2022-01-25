Businesses push for immediate lifting of Covid restrictions

Some fitness centres moved their equipment outside to avoid restrictions (Archive picture from last year) © Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The Swiss government is facing renewed calls for the immediate suspension of its anti-Covid measures, notably the work-from-home and quarantine rules.

This content was published on January 25, 2022 - 11:57

swissinfo.ch/urs

An alliance of business groups and right-of-centre political parties said the restrictions were “disproportionate” and not suitable for improving the situation for businesses and society.

“Many sectors of the business community and the population are suffering enormously,” said Hans-Ulrich Bigler, director of the influential Association of Small and Medium-Sized EnterprisesExternal link, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Several other speakers, notably from the event and hospitality sectors, said the Covid health certificate must be scrapped, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The document is needed to enter indoor public places such as restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

The latest restrictions were introduced in December and have been extended at least until the end of February. The government said the high number of new infections with the Omicron variant of Covid was putting the country’s hospitals under continued pressure.

Staff shortages

The seven-day average of infections has been soaring over the past few weeks and is at around 32,300 cases; more than 1,900 people are in hospital.

Under current regulations, people infected with Covid as well as those living with them have to remain in quarantine or isolation for at least five days. The measures have led to staff shortages across all sectors.

The government said it would review the situation next week.