Digital identity scheme faces scepticism around data privacy

Voters in Switzerland have the final say on Sunday on a law governing a proposed electronic identity system. Amid opposition driven by data protection fears, opinion polls suggest the government’s project is headed for a defeat.

This content was published on March 6, 2021 - 17:00

Urs Geiser

At stake is the creation of the legal basis for a digital identity verification system, to be licenced and controlled by the state but provided mainly by private companies.

The single access point is aimed at simplifying the use of online services offered by commercial businesses as well as contact with public institutions via e-government channels.

The law was approved by parliament in 2019 but then challenged to a referendum by an alliance of civil society groups, backed by trade unions as well as left-wing and some centrist parties.

The opponents argue the state should not be limited to acting as a licensing and oversight authority but that it should take full responsibility. The risk of data abuse by commercial providers would undermine the effort to make digitalisation more democratic, they say.

“The eID should remain in public hands and not be managed by an obscure consortium of private companies such as banks and insurance companies. They would reduce identity to a business matter,” says Jean-Guy Morin, professor of information systems at the University of Geneva and a staunch opponent of the new law.

That said, the need for some form of an eID for the business community is not contested by opponents. Switzerland is lagging behind many European countries following unsuccessful attempts over the past decades to set up a single login system for users of online services.

No capacity

The government, which launched the bill three years ago, says the proposed law sets the basis for a secure online login system.

“It is a compromise, sharing out the tasks between the state and the private sector,” says Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

Supporters of the law also point out that almost no government has the IT capacity and resources to single-handedly develop an eID quickly and to the appropriate standards.

Keller-Sutter added that failure to endorse the law could mean further delays for Swiss businesses and hamper their competitive edge.

Complex

The relative complexity of the issue at stake made it challenging for citizens to form their opinion, says political scientist Lukas Golder, co-director of the GfS Bern research institute.

Doubts over the practical use of the eID and concerns about potential data abuse have been overwhelming, he says.

Support for the law dropped by ten percentage points between mid-January and mid-February, while opposition surged by 17 points within the same period.

Pollsters say chances of reversing this trend in the final days of the campaign are slim. A defeat for the government at the ballot box on March 7 is therefore likely.

Over the past weeks, public attention appeared to focus more on the other issues up for vote on Sunday: a proposal to ban facial coverings, including the burka, and to a lesser extent, a controversial free trade deal between Switzerland and Indonesia, the world’s top producer of palm oil.