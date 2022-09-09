NGOs oppose extension of Swiss secret service powers

Swiss intelligence officers have been criticised and reprimanded for abuse of power in the past. Keystone / Sascha Steinbach

The Swiss intelligence service should not be given additional powers to monitor for signs of terrorist activity, say NGOs, trade unions and left-leaning political groups.

But political parties from the centre and right have given their backing to a government proposal to better protect national security.

In May, the government said the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) should be given greater access to financial recordsExternal link and more freedom to keep an eye on extremist groups. The consultation period for the proposed law change ended on Friday.

A coalition of 15 NGOs, including Public Eye, Amnesty International Switzerland, Democratic Lawyers Switzerland and Operation Libero, said the expansion of surveillance would come at the expense of fundamental rights.

FIS has already been criticised and reprimanded for keeping files on left-wing politicians and groupsExternal link without good cause.

In 2016, voters backed a strengthening of the lawExternal link to allow intelligence officers to tap private phone lines and monitor cyberspace activities to prevent terrorist attacks.

But not everyone is against a fresh extension of FIS powers. The People’s Party want the proposed law amendment to also oblige doctors and social workers to give up information to combat terrorism and extremism.

Other parties in the centre and right of the political spectrum endorsed the government’s plans, saying they are essential for national security and include enough safeguards to prevent abuse.

The prosed law change will now go to parliament and potentially a nationwide referendum.

